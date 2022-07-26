Advertisement

FCPS teachers share concerns about large event before new school year

(KPTV)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Some Fayette County Public Schools teachers are sharing concerns about an upcoming, large event.

All district employees are required to be at Rupp Arena for a convocation ceremony before the start of school. Some with the Kentucky 120 United advocacy group worry COVID will spread through employees before the school year begins.

FCPS teacher and organizer of the group Laura Hartke said masks won’t be required at the indoor event, and she and other employees wish they were. They’re concerned because Fayette County is once again in the red zone, and the CDC recommends masking when cases are at this level.

“People are sad this is where we are still. I think it brings some anxiety. Convocation is the first thing coming to people’s minds right now. I think the start of the year, you know, we’re still just hoping by then numbers drop, but it doesn’t look like that’s what is going to happen,” Hartke said.

Hartke said every district employee is required to be at the event on August 8. School starts on August 10.

“Eighty-five percent of our members said they did not feel safe and at the very least think masks should be mandated,” Hartke said.

Hartke said employees received an email from district officials that said the “Either Way is OK” masking policy will continue on into the upcoming school year. That means you can wear a mask if you want to, but you aren’t required to do so.

Hartke said the policy made sense to her last year as cases were declining, but now she and other employees are worried how the recent surge in COVID cases will affect the start of the school year.

“We have to keep people safe. There’s a sub shortage, there’s a bus drive shortage, there’s food service shortage. There’s custodian shortage. There’s nobody to sub in if we get sick and we don’t want to get sick,” Hartke said.

We did reach out to a school district spokesperson for more information on the upcoming masking policy and for comment on the convocation but have not heard back yet.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Walker and Brittany Reed were booked into the Rowan County Detention Center on murder...
Suspects in deadly Bath County shooting arrested
The bank robbery happened Monday morning 5/3 Bank on Walden Drive.
Bank robbery suspect on the loose after standoff situation at Lexington apartment complex
Investigators say John Stacy, 57, from Somerset, was arrested after a shooting death on...
Deputies: Southern Ky. man charged with murder was a suspect in earlier assault
The lawsuit claims Dirty Dough's (bottom) cookies, decor, packaging and presentation are...
Crumbl sues rival cookie shop for ‘confusingly similar’ branding
Police respond to Dallas Love Field Airport on July 25, 2022. An officer who was nearby shot...
Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; officer shot her

Latest News

Three Lexington sisters are celebrating the launch of their debut album.
Lexington natives The Wallace Sisters celebrate debut album
American Heart Association holds reception for Carol Barr Fund’s STEM scholarship program
School is about to start back up, so we’ve compiled a list of starting dates around the state.
School start dates around Kentucky
5-star small forward Justin Edwards.
5-star forward Justin Edwards commits to Kentucky