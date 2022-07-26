Golden Alert issued for woman suspected of suffering from dementia

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Jackson County emergency officials issued a Golden Alert for a missing woman.

They say, Carol Parrett, 75, is missing. Officials say she is suspected of suffering from dementia.

She was last wearing a mint green, long-sleeve shirt, light blue jeans and no shoes. Parrett is described as having long gray hair.

Officials said she was last seen at midnight in the Pilgrims Rest area of Jackson County.

If you have seen her, or have any information, you are asked to call Jackson County 911 at 606-287-9979.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.