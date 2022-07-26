Advertisement

Gov. Andy Beshear announces millions in funding to boost Kentucky tourism industry

(WKYT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - State leaders announced a large investment this week that they hope will boost the state’s tourism industry and economy following a decline brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear and Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Mike Berry announced Kentucky will allocate $75 million from the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) program of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to the fund.

The money was approved by the General Assembly during the 2022 legislative session.

The funding is divided into four pools and will be distributed to eligible tourism and destination marketing organizations that apply and show the impact COVID had on their group.

  • Pool one: $15 million will be used for statewide tourism marketing efforts.
  • Pool two: $25 million will be used in a grant program for tourism commissions to market their communities.
  • Pool three: $25 million will be used to attract meetings and conventions.
  • Pool four: $10 million will be used for multicounty collaborative destination marketing.

For more information about application deadlines and funding opportunities, please visit kentuckytourism.com/industry.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Walker and Brittany Reed were booked into the Rowan County Detention Center on murder...
Third suspect in deadly Bath County shooting arrested
The bank robbery happened Monday morning 5/3 Bank on Walden Drive.
Bank robbery suspect on the loose after standoff situation at Lexington apartment complex
Investigators say John Stacy, 57, from Somerset, was arrested after a shooting death on...
Deputies: Southern Ky. man charged with murder was a suspect in earlier assault
The lawsuit claims Dirty Dough's (bottom) cookies, decor, packaging and presentation are...
Crumbl sues rival cookie shop for ‘confusingly similar’ branding
Police respond to Dallas Love Field Airport on July 25, 2022. An officer who was nearby shot...
Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; officer shot her

Latest News

Three Lexington sisters are celebrating the launch of their debut album.
Lexington natives The Wallace Sisters celebrate debut album
American Heart Association holds reception for Carol Barr Fund’s STEM scholarship program
FCPS teachers share concerns about large event before new school year
School is about to start back up, so we’ve compiled a list of starting dates around the state.
School start dates around Kentucky