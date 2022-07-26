Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Flash flood potential grows

Rounds of heavy rain will continue for a few days
Rounds of heavy rain will continue for a few days(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rounds of heavy rain will roll across Kentucky today and for the rest of the week.

The messy weather will continue for a few days. One round after another will move through the region. Some of these showers & storms will produce a lot of rain in a short amount of time. This could lead to some localized high water problems. Especially, since we will be seeing repeat showers & storms. I think that we’ll pick up around 2-4″ of total rainfall by the time it is all over. These chances remain elevated through the end of the week. At times we will see some stronger thunderstorms bring gusty winds with some hail possible.

This is your pattern for the remainder of the week.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Walker and Brittany Reed were booked into the Rowan County Detention Center on murder...
Third suspect in deadly Bath County shooting arrested
The bank robbery happened Monday morning 5/3 Bank on Walden Drive.
Bank robbery suspect on the loose after standoff situation at Lexington apartment complex
Police respond to Dallas Love Field Airport on July 25, 2022. An officer who was nearby shot...
Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; officer shot her
Somerset Academy Lone Mountain said Sofia Molina (right), 12, was murdered July 17. Just two...
Middle school class loses 2 students to separate tragedies in same week
Investigators say John Stacy, 57, from Somerset, was arrested after a shooting death on...
Deputies: Southern Ky. man charged with murder was a suspect in earlier assault

Latest News

The forecast remains action-packed for several days
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
FAWD
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Rounds of Storms Likely
Several rain chances expected this week
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Roads of rain will roll across Kentucky.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rounds of rain will roll across Kentucky this week