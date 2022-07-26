Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Flash flood potential grows

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rounds of heavy rain will roll across Kentucky today and for the rest of the week.

The messy weather will continue for a few days. One round after another will move through the region. Some of these showers & storms will produce a lot of rain in a short amount of time. This could lead to some localized high water problems. Especially, since we will be seeing repeat showers & storms. I think that we’ll pick up around 2-4″ of total rainfall by the time it is all over. These chances remain elevated through the end of the week. At times we will see some stronger thunderstorms bring gusty winds with some hail possible.

This is your pattern for the remainder of the week.

Take care of each other!

