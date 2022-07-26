Advertisement

Lexington natives The Wallace Sisters celebrate debut album

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Three Lexington sisters are celebrating the launch of their debut album.

The Wallace sisters range in age from 13 to 16 years old. Monday night, they held a summer soiree debut album release party at the Lifstyl Real Estate Art Gallery.

The launch party is also raising money for the Changed Lives Foundation.

“It’s a very diverse album. It has a lot of different genres. Covers and originals. I mean it means a lot to us,” the sisters said.

The Wallace sisters have appeared at Nashville’s Station Inn alongside their uncle, Grammy-nominated Bluegrass and country artist Larry Cordle.

They’ve also performed at Keeneland and the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame. They’re also on their God of the Hills summer tour.

