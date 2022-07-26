Advertisement

Parts of Eastern Kentucky dealing with flooding, severe weather

(Credit: KALB)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Several areas in Eastern Kentucky are under flood watches.

Officials with the Middle Creed Volunteer Fire Department said multiple department members are out checking roads and several roads are blocked by water.

The Floyd County Sheriff also shared a Facebook post saying several areas in their region are experiencing high water. He said emergency personnel are responding to high water and reports of water in houses.

We will update this story as we get more information.

