Person found unresponsive in Lexington pond, coroner at scene

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington fire crews say an investigation is underway after a person was found unresponsive in a pond early Tuesday morning.

They were called around 6:45 a.m to the 2300 block of Richmond Road. When crews got on scene, they found the person in the water.

Lexington police, firefighters and the Fayette County coroner are all at the scene.

Police say the body had been in the water there for quite some time.

All inbound lanes of Richmond Road, near New Circle Road, are blocked until further notice.

WKYT has crews headed to the scene. This story will be updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.