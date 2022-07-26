Police identify Lexington bank robbery suspect

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Investigators have identified the suspect in a bank robbery in Lexington, and are asking the public’s help with finding him.

The robbery happened Monday morning at the 5/3 Bank on Walden Drive, in the Tates Creek area.

Police said the suspect, identified as 41-year-old Jonathan Richardson, had a firearm and handed the employee a note demanding money. They said the employee complied, and the suspect fled the scene with a small amount of money.

Richardson is considered armed and dangerous, and the public should call the Lexington Police Department if they locate him.

Jonathan Richardson, 41. (Lexington Police Dept.)

When we first arrived on the scene, around 10:30 a.m., police were actively investigating the bank. There was a police helicopter circling overhead and K-9s searching the area. Several K-9s and police units were also surrounding the church just across the street from the bank.

Shortly before noon, most of the police presence quickly moved to an apartment complex on Tates Creek Road, also across the street from the bank. More police units continued to arrive and eventually, SWAT units arrived on the scene as well.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

