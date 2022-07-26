Advertisement

Police identify wrong-way driver in I-75 crash that killed 3 people

I-75 Crash
I-75 Crash(London Police Department)
By Phil Pendleton and WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - Three people are dead after a wrong-way driver caused a crash on southbound I-75 Monday night, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says a pickup truck was going north in the southbound lane when it slammed into a car going south.

There were three people in the car, and police confirmed all three were killed. The identities of the people involved have not yet been released, but police say they are from the Chicago area.

The sheriff’s office says the driver of the pickup, now identified as 21-year-old Joshua Poore, of Clovis, California, was taken to UK Hospital. His injuries were described as severe, but not life-threatening.

We’re told Poore is in the custody of the sheriff’s office and charges are pending.

Soundbound I-75 traffic was rerouted onto the Exit 38 ramp while crews worked the scene. The interstate has since reopened.

The investigation into the crash is currently ongoing.

This is a developing story.

