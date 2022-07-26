Summer Grillin’ - Dave Baker & Ben Rose: Hoisin and Pepsi ribs (July 26, 2022)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Summer Grillin’ - Dave Baker and Ben Rose (July 26, 2022)

SAFE HANDLING TIPS:

Wash hands with soap and water before cooking and always after touching raw meat.

Separate raw meat from other foods.

Wash all cutting boards, utensils, and dishes after touching raw meat.

Do not reuse marinades used on raw foods.

Wash all produce prior to use.

Cook beef until temperature reaches 145°F for medium-rare steaks and roasts 160°F for ground beef.