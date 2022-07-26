Advertisement

Summer Grillin’ - Dave Baker & Ben Rose: Hoisin and Pepsi ribs (July 26, 2022)

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SAFE HANDLING TIPS:

  • Wash hands with soap and water before cooking and always after touching raw meat.
  • Separate raw meat from other foods.
  • Wash all cutting boards, utensils, and dishes after touching raw meat.
  • Do not reuse marinades used on raw foods.
  • Wash all produce prior to use.
  • Cook beef until temperature reaches 145°F for medium-rare steaks and roasts 160°F for ground beef.
  • Refrigerate food promptly.

