Summer Grillin’ - Dave Baker & Ben Rose: Hoisin and Pepsi ribs (July 26, 2022)
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Summer Grillin’ - Dave Baker and Ben Rose (July 26, 2022)
SAFE HANDLING TIPS:
- Wash hands with soap and water before cooking and always after touching raw meat.
- Separate raw meat from other foods.
- Wash all cutting boards, utensils, and dishes after touching raw meat.
- Do not reuse marinades used on raw foods.
- Wash all produce prior to use.
- Cook beef until temperature reaches 145°F for medium-rare steaks and roasts 160°F for ground beef.
- Refrigerate food promptly.
Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.