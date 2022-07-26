Surveillance video shows man launching table through window of Ky. business

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Several businesses in the Chevy Chase area of Lexington are having to rebuild after someone vandalized their property.

Check out this surveillance video that shows what looks like a table being launched through the window of Chevy Chase Inn:

Chevy Chase Inn co-partner Bill Farmer said the incident happened Monday morning around 1:00. The window is now boarded up until it can be fixed.

Farmer thinks the man may have been coming for a drink, but the bar was closed.

“I think he tried the door, and when he couldn’t get in, his frustration got the best of him,” Farmer said.

He said the man caused more damage to nearby businesses and broke the front window of The Beer Trappe.

“You feel for people. You want them to be happy, but maybe at 1:00 in the morning on Monday morning, you can go on home rather than cause criminal mischief,” Farmer said.

The Chevy Chase Inn is asking patrons to stop for a drink to help fix this window.

“We’ve already paid a nice sum to get this done to make sure this is ok. But the next couple of steps will be more expensive,” Farmer said.

The Chevy Chase Inn and The Beer Trappe are operating under normal business hours despite the damage.

