Three people killed in I-75 crash, southbound lanes closed

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - *** 7/26/22 3 a.m. UPDATE ***

New details were released about a deadly crash on I-75 in Laurel County.

According to officials with the London Police Department, the crash was caused by a wrong-way driver.

A pickup truck was going north in the southbound lane when it slammed into a car going south.

There were three people in the car, and police confirmed all three people were killed.

The driver of the pickup was taken to a hospital.

“It’s been a tough night for first responders serving Laurel County,” a post read on the London Police Department Facebook page.

I-75 southbound traffic is being rerouted on the Exit 38 ramp.

The identities of the people involved were not released.

An investigation is currently ongoing.

*** ORIGINAL STORY ***

A busy interstate is expected to be shut down for several hours following a deadly late-night crash.

Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office tell WYMT it happened just before 11 Monday night on Interstate 75 southbound near mile marker 38.

While not much information is being released about the crash or how many people are involved, the sheriff’s office is reporting the coroner is on scene and there are “multiple fatalities”.

Police say the southbound lanes will likely be shut down for hours while crews clean up and reconstruct the scene.

We will have updates as they become available.

