Chris Bailey’s Forecast | More Storms Rumble Through

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Flooding became an issue right on cue Tuesday and, unfortunately, we have a lot more to go through over the next several days. Rounds of thunderstorms continue to move across the region through Friday before a small Saturday break. Storms then return right after that.

Folks, this is a pattern we’ve had you prepped for since early last week. A stalled boundary with tropical humidity surging into it is a no-brainer for heavy rain and flash flooding around here.

Here’s another quick breakdown:

Rounds of thunderstorms will roll from west to east through Friday.

Another 1″-3″ of rain will be likely with local amounts of 5″+ a good bet. This is additional rainfall on top of what we’ve already had.

Flash flooding issues are likely. Severe flash flooding issues may also show up.

A few of the storms may be strong or locally severe during this time.

Damaging wind and hail continue to be the main players.

The boundary responsible for the storms sags just to our south on Saturday. That brings comfy air in from the north, but some storms may hang out across the south into the start of the weekend. This boundary then lifts back to the north with heavy rain and storms returning Saturday night through early next week.

