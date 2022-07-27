Advertisement

Crews battle fire near Downtown Hazard

At least one house caught fire on Combs Street just outside of downtown Hazard early Wednesday...
At least one house caught fire on Combs Street just outside of downtown Hazard early Wednesday morning.(Jordan Whitaker)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:40 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - 7/27/22 3:30 a.m. UPDATE

Officials with the Hazard Fire Department confirmed the fire was put out and the scene was cleared around 3:00 a.m. Wednesday.

No injuries were reported.

Combs Street and North Main Street are now back open.

Original Story

Crews are on the scene of a late-night fire in Perry County.

Several fire departments along with Hazard Police responded to a home on Combs Street near Downtown Hazard.

An eyewitness tells WYMT no people were in the home, but several pets could still be inside.

Drivers are advised to avoid Combs Street and North Main Street for the time being as crews continue to battle the flames.

This is a developing story.

