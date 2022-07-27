Advertisement

East Jessamine hitting the reset button after disappointing season

The Jaguars won only one game in 2021
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The East Jessamine Jaguars have hit the reset button this season following a 1-9 season.

“We just kind of broke the whole thing down and started from scratch,” said head coach Mike Bowlin. “We started working on our kids with leadership, just being better people, more accountable. Just having better attitudes and being more present, and it’s really paid off so far.”

Bowlin also hopes the offense will be balanced and improved under quarterback Justin Hisle, who started every game last season as a freshman.

“Yeah, I feel like everybody listens to me,” said Hisle. “Everybody trusts me a little more than last year. So I feel like we can get things rolling this year.”

“We were a whole lot more balanced last year,” said Bowlin. “If you’ve got a quarterback like Justin Hisle, it just makes much more sense to give him a chance to do something with the football.”

Surrounding Hisle in the backfield will be a trio of running backs.

“We got a lot of speed, a lot of speed,” said Hisle. “We got TK Braxton, and he’s a track star. We’ve got Donta Parker, and he’s really fast. We got a lot of speed.”

While there’s continuity on offense, there are question marks on the other side of the ball.

“Defense is going to be very young,” said Bowlin. “We lost a lot of big hitters on our defensive side. Andre Johnson was our defensive player of the year two years in a row, and Tajii Jackson was an eraser back there at corner. Those guys are gone. So we’ve got to find some people to step up and make plays. We probably have more questions on defense than we do on offense.”

Winning the first game of the season is the focus at East Jess, but there is another program about four miles west they’ve got their eye on.

“Well, of course, who we want to beat, but I’m worried about Dunbar right now,” said Hisle. “But everybody knows who we’re trying to beat.”

