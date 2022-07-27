Georgetown police hoping to improve safety of several intersections

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - In a few days police will beef up their presence at the four busiest intersections in Georgetown. They hope to cut down on the number of collisions.

“A lot of motorists here in Georgetown are disobeying traffic signals, stop signs, red lights,” said Darin Allgood, the assistance chief with Georgetown Police.

Police identified a problem intersection at McClelland Circle and Paris Pike, where there have been 22 collisions so far this year.

“Crazy. Like they are always in a hurry,” driver Kimisha West said.

The intersection is so busy that some drivers are afraid to pass through.

“Instead of me pulling out of here and going left, I will go down by Valero and come out at this light. Because, yeah, it’s ridiculous,” said Alisha Newsome and employee at Clarks Pump-n-Shop.

Police said other busy areas along the bypass are near Lexington Road, Cynthiana Road, and Paynes Depot. Fortunately, there haven’t been any fatalities this year, but there have been some serious wrecks.

The police department is starting a campaign to enforce traffic laws. Officers will be at busy intersections looking for drivers disobeying the rules.

“We rather you drive safely than to have to issue citations,” Allgood said.

West said she hopes it’ll help.

“But I see them sitting out here all the time, so I don’t think it’s going to help really,” West said.

Police are reminding drivers to follow the speed limit and to keep their eyes on the road.

