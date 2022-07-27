Group appeals adjustment board decision on proposed Lexington soccer complex
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A group opposing a soccer complex proposal along Newtown Pike is appealing a recent decision by the Lexington-Fayette Board of Adjustments.
In June, the board granted Anderson Properties a conditional use permit to build 12 youth soccer fields on land zoned for agriculture use.
The complex would be part of the Lexington Sporting Club’s headquarters. Lexington’s new professional soccer team is also hoping to build its stadium on neighboring land also owned by Anderson.
Fayette Alliance opposes both projects. They’re concerned it will bring too much traffic and noise to an area surrounded by horse farms.
The city’s planning commission is expected to discuss the concerns during a meeting Thursday.
