Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rounds of rain set to continue

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our string of soggy days will hold steady for a little while longer.

Unlike Tuesday, your Wednesday will feature a bigger gap in between showers & storms. So the washout isn’t as likely in this scenario. You will encounter different rounds of thunderstorms passing through our skies. Any thunderstorm that develops can produce heavy rain and lead to local high water issues. The ground is already very saturated so any new rain could become problematic.

These showers & storms will be with us through the end of the week and into the weekend. So the risk of flooding remains elevated through Friday. We should clear things up on Saturday.

