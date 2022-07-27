KSP: One person dead after three-car crash in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police said one person died in a crash in Pulaski County on Tuesday.

KSP said the three-car crash happened on the Cumberland Parkway in Pulaski County.

They said a car was heading west when the driver lost control of his vehicle and crossed into the path of another car, and both cars hit a third vehicle. KSP said the driver who lost control, identified as 41-year-old Michael A. Fillmore, died from his injuries.

The drivers of the other two vehicles were treated for minor injuries and released.

KSP is still investigating the crash.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.