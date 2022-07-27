Another LexArts Horse Mania horse vandalized

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating after someone broke one of the LexArts Horse Mania statues.

LexArts shared pictures of the vandalism. The horse, “Cosmic Colt,” was painted by students at Julius Marks Elementary.

LexArts said two males were repeatedly kicking the statue around 2:45 a.m. Sunday, causing the head to fall off and the leg to break.

We’ve reached out to Lexington police about the incident.

There was also another incident of Horse Mania horses being vandalized last month.

If you see any of the horses damaged, you’re asked to report it to LexArts, and they’re also reminding people to not sit on the horses because they’re fiberglass and they can break.

The statues are part of a fundraiser with artists donating their time and talents.

