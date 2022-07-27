Advertisement

Lexington medical tattooing specialist erasing cancer’s mark and giving hope to women

A medical tattoo specialist uses her talents to often times remove the scars that can be a...
A medical tattoo specialist uses her talents to often times remove the scars that can be a lasting reminder of cancer for women.(WKYT)
By Amber Philpott
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For every person diagnosed with cancer, their journey is different.

In this July Link to Hope we want to introduce you to a medical tattoo specialist using her talents to often times remove the scars that can be a lasting reminder of cancer or give women who have been through breast cancer a part of themselves back that was taken in order to save their life.

It is an often-overlooked procedure that can is a link to hope to many.

Carissa Fondaw and Kelly Ludwig are friends brought together through the most personal of ways.

“So, I was diagnosed in Feb. of 2019 with triple negative breast cancer,” said Ludwig.

At just 41, this Frankfort mother of three was stunned with the diagnosis a year after her first mammogram.

“For me, I went into instant fight mode, there was not any tears shed. For me, I could not get into the chemo treatment chair quick enough,” said Ludwig.

She underwent an extensive chemo regiment and then had a double mastectomy with reconstruction. But for some cancer survivors, it’s the scars left behind that leave them unable to move forward.

That’s how Ludwig first found her way to Carissa’s Colors, a medical tattooing and scar removal facility in Lexington. She saw an immediate difference when Fondaw worked on her port scar.

“I went from literally being super self-conscious, kind of reworking some of my tops and stuff to literally I forget about it,” said Ludwig.

Fondaw’s work is very personal when it comes to cancer survivors.

“I actually have quite a few family members that have been through breast cancer, two grandmas, two aunts, a really good friend of mine,” said Fondaw.

Carissa’s Colors initially started with microblading and Fondaw saw the difference it could make for those in treatment.

“I realized that when women were starting chemo treatments, we could microblade and give them eyebrows, that way when they lost their hair, when they lost their eyebrows, they would still have that,” said Fondaw.

Fondaw can also give something else back. For women who undergo breast reconstruction, nipple tattooing can many times help women restore confidence in their bodies. It is something Ludwig trusted Fondaw with in the very personal procedure.

“For me it was a way to put closure to the process without having to go through another surgery and sort of say I’m done with this,” said Ludwig.

At Carissa’s Colors the goal is simple, to not only be a link to hope, but help erase cancer’s mark on those who want to put it behind them.

“Being able to get rid of a scar or being able to give something back to a woman, you feel like you are getting a fresh start,” said Ludwig.

Carissa’s Colors does not just treat cancer survivors-- she also works with people who have scarring from other trauma.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-75 Crash
3 people killed in wrong-way crash on I-75
A Lexington woman has fallen victim to a nationwide trend of car thefts stolen simply by using...
Ky. woman falls victim to new method of stealing cars spreading on social media
They were called around 6:45 a.m to the 2300 block of Richmond Road. When crews arrived on the...
Investigation underway after body found in Lexington pond
School is about to start back up, so we’ve compiled a list of starting dates around the state.
School start dates around Kentucky
Investigators have identified the suspect in a bank robbery that occurred on July 25, 2022, on...
Lexington bank robbery suspect in custody

Latest News

One Lexington man is living life to the fullest after his diagnosis.
Lexington cancer survivor putting his diagnosis in the rearview mirror
Sharon Madison with KORT physical therapist
How physical therapy is helping one central Kentucky woman in her breast cancer journey
Link To Hope: Woman finds hope in cancer rehabilitation
WATCH | Link To Hope: Woman finds hope in cancer rehabilitation
In the last 14 years, countless lives have been saved and barriers have been removed for...
Kentucky CancerLink founder reflects on the organization’s growth