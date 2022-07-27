Advertisement

Lexington Restaurant Week in full swing

By Alex Walker
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Restaurant Week is in full swing and WKYT is a proud sponsor. Thirty restaurants are featuring 3-4 course meals with prices ranging from $19-$39.

Zim’s Cafe and Carson’s Food & Drink are two of the featured restaurants this week and WKYT made the trip to talk about their delicious options.

Visit https://lexingtonrestaurantweek.com/ for participating restaurants and to make a reservation.

