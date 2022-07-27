Lexington Restaurant Week in full swing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Restaurant Week is in full swing and WKYT is a proud sponsor. Thirty restaurants are featuring 3-4 course meals with prices ranging from $19-$39.

Zim’s Cafe and Carson’s Food & Drink are two of the featured restaurants this week and WKYT made the trip to talk about their delicious options.

Visit https://lexingtonrestaurantweek.com/ for participating restaurants and to make a reservation.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.