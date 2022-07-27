New details released in Lexington bank robbery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning new details about a Lexington bank robbery.

Police say the suspect, 41-year-old Jonathan Richardson turned himself in Tuesday afternoon.

The robbery happened Monday morning at the 5/3 Bank on Walden Drive, in the Tates Creek area.

Court documents say Richardson walked up to one of the tellers and slipped them a note that read, “Put money in bag! $100 and $50.″ Richardson then took out a semi-automatic handgun and pointed it at the tellers.

The court records allege that, at one point, Richardson got impatient and jumped behind the counter and pointed the gun at the tellers demanding that they empty their cash drawers.

Records show that Richardson left the bank with more than $4,000.

Police arrived and believed they tracked Richardson to an apartment complex across the street. Officers engaged in what they thought was a three-hour standoff and evacuated the building, but Richardson was not there.

Detectives began their investigation at the bank and found a cell phone lying on the counter Richardson had jumped over. Police ran prints they got off the phone and they came back as a match for Richardson.

Once police officially named Richardson as a suspect, they only had to wait a short amount of time before Richardson turned himself in.

Richardson is facing robbery charges and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. He’s being held in the Fayette County Detention Center on a $30,000 bond.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

