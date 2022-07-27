Advertisement

Nicholas Sandmann’s lawsuit against ABC, CBS, other national outlets dismissed

The former Covington Catholic student previously settled three other lawsuits.
Nicholas Sandmann, the former Covington Catholic student, previously settled three other...
Nicholas Sandmann, the former Covington Catholic student, previously settled three other lawsuits against media outlets.(MGN)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Nicholas Sandmann’s libel lawsuits against ABC, CBS, Gannett, the New York Times, and Rolling Stone have been dismissed by a federal judge.

The lawsuits stem from an incident when Sandmann, a then 16-year-old Covington Catholic student, was participating in a March for Life at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. in January 2019.

Videos from the event gained national attention, particularly one showing Sandmann and Nathan Phillips, an indigenous man who was participating in the Indigenous Peoples March in D.C. that day.

The media outlets published stories that quoted or cited Phillips as claiming Sandmann “blocked” or “stopped [Phillips’] exit.”

Following the January 2019 incident in D.C., Sandmann filed lawsuits against ABC, CBS, CNN, Gannett (which owns the Cincinnati Enquirer’s parent company, USA Today), NBC, the New York Times, Rolling Stone, and the Washington Post.

Sandmann’s complaints argue Phillips’ statements were false and defamatory, meaning the companies acted negligently, recklessly and with actual malice in publishing them. That is, the companies allegedly could have determined the statements were false using the other videos and by relying on “reasonable journalistic care,” but did not.

Other videos later surfaced showing different angles of the interaction between Sandmann and Phillips.

In 2020, Sandmann settled his lawsuits against CNN, NBC Universal and the Washington Post. A dozen Covington Catholic students also attempted a lawsuit against CNN, NBC and the Washington Post. That suit was dismissed.

Sandmann’s lawsuit sought $800 million from CNN, the Washington Post and NBC Universal.

The amounts from any of the three settlements have not been made public.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-75 Crash
3 people killed in wrong-way crash on I-75
They were called around 6:45 a.m to the 2300 block of Richmond Road. When crews arrived on the...
Investigation underway after body found in Lexington pond
School is about to start back up, so we’ve compiled a list of starting dates around the state.
School start dates around Kentucky
A Lexington woman has fallen victim to a nationwide trend of car thefts stolen simply by using...
Ky. woman falls victim to new method of stealing cars spreading on social media
I-75 Crash
Three people killed in I-75 crash, southbound lanes reopened

Latest News

UK sophomore quarterback Beau Allen has announced he will enter the transfer portal.
UK’s Beau Allen announces transfer intentions
The Lexington Sporting Club, the city’s new professional soccer team, said it has plans for...
Group appeals adjustment board decision on proposed Lexington soccer complex
The video is from the weigh station off I-75, at mile marker 34. You can see the vehicle...
New surveillance video shows wrong-way driver before deadly I-75 crash
The video is from the weigh station off I-75, at mile marker 34. You can see the vehicle...
Surveillance video shows wrong-way driver before deadly I-75 crash
The video is from the weigh station off I-75, at mile marker 34. You can see the vehicle...
VIDEO | Surveillance video shows wrong-way driver before deadly I-75 crash