Advertisement

Surveillance video shows wrong-way driver before deadly I-75 crash

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Surveillance video shows the wrong-way driver who deputies say caused a deadly crash in Laurel County.

The video is from the weigh station off I-75, at mile marker 34. You can see the vehicle driving the wrong way, a semi and an SUV are seen getting over to dodge it:

Deputies say the driver is 21-year-old Joshua Poore, of Clovis, California.

The sheriff’s office says he hit a car head-on at exit 35 about four miles from where the video was taken.

Three people in the car were killed. The victims have been identified by the coroner as Deshawn Love, who was the driver, Iliya Dukes and Kevin Criglear. They were all in their mid-20s. The coroner says they are all from the Chicago area.

Poore is in the hospital. His injuries were described as severe, but not life-threatening.

Once released, he will face several charges.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-75 Crash
3 people killed in wrong-way crash on I-75
They were called around 6:45 a.m to the 2300 block of Richmond Road. When crews arrived on the...
Investigation underway after body found in Lexington pond
School is about to start back up, so we’ve compiled a list of starting dates around the state.
School start dates around Kentucky
A Lexington woman has fallen victim to a nationwide trend of car thefts stolen simply by using...
Ky. woman falls victim to new method of stealing cars spreading on social media
I-75 Crash
Three people killed in I-75 crash, southbound lanes reopened

Latest News

The video is from the weigh station off I-75, at mile marker 34. You can see the vehicle...
VIDEO | Surveillance video shows wrong-way driver before deadly I-75 crash
The remains of a Frankfort woman were found in Florida and a man is charged with her murder.
Man accused of killing Ky. woman in Florida
Investigators have identified the suspect in a bank robbery that occurred on July 25, 2022, on...
New details released in Lexington bank robbery
Rounds of rain will continue
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast