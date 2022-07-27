UK’s Beau Allen announces transfer intentions

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky sophomore quarterback Beau Allen announced on Wednesday that he was putting his name into the transfer portal. Allen made the announcement on his social media.

Allen, who starred at Lexington Catholic, played in three games last season as a redshirt freshman, completing 8 of 12 passes for 92 yards. He rushed for a touchdown against New Mexico State.

In 2020, as a true freshman, Allen played in two games, hitting on 3-of-7 passes for 40 yards.

Allen’s dad, Bill, also played at UK.

Coming out of Lexington Catholic, Allen was rated a four-star recruit and the No. 13 pro-style quarterback in the country. He was named the Paul Hornung Award winner as the top high school player in Kentucky. During his four seasons as a starter for the Knights, Allen threw for 11,439 yards and 127 touchdowns.

Forever a Wildcat pic.twitter.com/hqyvKr6Rfn — Beau Allen (@BeauAllen11) July 27, 2022

