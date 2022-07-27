Advertisement

Wall of Remembrance dedicated at Korean War Memorial

A new Wall of Remembrance was dedicated at the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C....
A new Wall of Remembrance was dedicated at the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.(Gray DC)
By Ted Fioraliso
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The names of those who lost their lives during the Korean War -- the so-called “forgotten war” -- will never be forgotten again.

On a hot summer’s day in Washington, exactly 69 years after combat ended on the Korean Peninsula, Korean War veterans, gold star families, and dignitaries came together for the dedication of a Wall of Remembrance.

The wall lists the names of 43,000 service members who gave their lives during the Korean War.

“It’s a lifelong dream come to fruition,” said Col. Rick Dean (Ret.) of the Korean War Veterans Memorial Foundation.

Dean explained the symbolism in the wall’s design: 100 granite panels are broken up into different sections for each branch of the military. The names of 7,200 South Koreans (KATUSAs) who died are integrated with the 36,000 Americans’ names, because they fought alongside Americans in American military units. The names are also listed in order of rank.

“There are 24 panels of privates. There are 29 panels of private first classes. That makes 53% of this memorial men who were 17, 18, 19-years-old,” explained Dean.

Gray Television Washington News Bureau senior reporter Ted Fioraliso first reported on the plans to build the Wall of Remembrance six years ago. At that time, he had the opportunity to interview an esteemed Korean War veteran, Col. Bill Weber (Ret.).

Weber told him how the foundation wanted a Wall of Remembrance from the beginning, but it didn’t happen.

“At that point in time, there was this tremendous controversy about the Vietnam wall, because the soldiers who served in Vietnam and survived, felt that that memorial didn’t honor their service; it only honored the service of those who fell in battle,” Weber said in 2016.

Twenty-one years after the Korean War Memorial first opened, Weber was there for the bill signing, authorizing the wall’s construction.

But, Weber did not get to see Wednesday’s dedication. He died three months ago at the age of 96.

When Ted asked Weber six years ago what he wanted visitors to the memorial -- and now Wall of Remembrance -- to take away, he answered with the slogan that is etched into the memorial.

“Freedom truly is not free. It takes sacrifice, human sacrifice,” said Weber.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Related Stories
Interview with Louis Nelson, designer of mural at Korean War Memorial
This mural at the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. was designed by Louis Nelson.

Most Read

I-75 Crash
3 people killed in wrong-way crash on I-75
A Lexington woman has fallen victim to a nationwide trend of car thefts stolen simply by using...
Ky. woman falls victim to new method of stealing cars spreading on social media
They were called around 6:45 a.m to the 2300 block of Richmond Road. When crews arrived on the...
Investigation underway after body found in Lexington pond
School is about to start back up, so we’ve compiled a list of starting dates around the state.
School start dates around Kentucky
Investigators have identified the suspect in a bank robbery that occurred on July 25, 2022, on...
Lexington bank robbery suspect in custody

Latest News

A Russian missile attack took place in Ukraine's Odesa region at the coastal village of Zatoka...
US rocket system enables Ukraine to strike key supply bridge
Ken Jennings appears at the 2020 ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in...
Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings announced as official ‘Jeopardy!’ co-hosts
In a few days police will beef up their presence at the four busiest intersections in Georgetown.
Georgetown police hoping to improve safety of several intersections
A police department is being investigated for allegations about officers arresting a man...
Police accused of arresting man they did not want to run for office, prosecutor says
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
Highland Park parade shooting suspect indicted for murder, attempted murder