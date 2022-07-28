13-year-old charged in connection with Lexington donut shop burglary

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has charged someone in connection with the burglary of Frank’s Donuts.

Police said around 3:18 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to a call about a burglary at Frank’s, which is on East Third Street.

Two people were shown on surveillance footage forcing their way into the business.

Police said a 13-year-old has been charged with third-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief. They said the other person has not been identified.

