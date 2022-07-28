13-year-old charged in connection with Lexington donut shop burglary

File image
File image(Source: Gray News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has charged someone in connection with the burglary of Frank’s Donuts.

Police said around 3:18 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to a call about a burglary at Frank’s, which is on East Third Street.

Two people were shown on surveillance footage forcing their way into the business.

Police said a 13-year-old has been charged with third-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief. They said the other person has not been identified.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lexington woman has fallen victim to a nationwide trend of car thefts stolen simply by using...
Ky. woman falls victim to new method of stealing cars spreading on social media
The most severe damage our in the area says they saw is at Buckhorn Elementary School. The...
TEAM COVERAGE: Beshear expects double-digit death toll with devastating eastern Ky. flooding
We’re told 21-year-old Joshua Poore from California is charged with three counts of murder.
Wrong-way driver in deadly Laurel County crash charged
The video is from the weigh station off I-75, at mile marker 34. You can see the vehicle...
Surveillance video, 911 calls released from deadly I-75 crash
Investigators said the shooting happened on Victoria Way off Man o War just before 8 p.m....
Man dead after Lexington shooting; victim identified

Latest News

Attorney General Daniel Cameron files appeal in Ky. abortion ban case
Attorney General Daniel Cameron files appeal in Ky. abortion ban case
The Buckhorn School in Perry County suffered catastrophic damage.
‘Heartbreaking:’ Buckhorn School in Perry Co. severely damaged by flash flooding
(Source: MGN)
Thousands without power following flooding, strong storms
Devastating flash flooding has hit several counties in Kentucky, and organizations have taken...
Eastern Kentucky flood relief: Ways you can donate