Attorney General Daniel Cameron files appeal in Ky. abortion ban case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron has filed an appeal in the abortion ban case with the Kentucky Court of Appeals.

A judge decided last week that abortion will be allowed in Kentucky while the ACLU’s lawsuit over the state’s laws banning abortion is decided.

The ACLU says the ban violates the state’s constitution. The judge had previously granted the ACLU’s request for a restraining order against the law and the ACLU wanted the judge to continue blocking it.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office wanted the trigger law to take effect while the ACLU’s lawsuit plays out.

According to the ruling, the court found a “substantial likelihood that these laws violate the rights to privacy and self-determination.” It says those rights are protected by multiple sections of the state’s constitution.

Cameron is arguing against that, saying Kentucky’s constitution doesn’t protect abortion.

Cameron is also asking the Kentucky Supreme Court to hear the case.

