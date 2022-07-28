Breathitt County Courthouse opens as flash flood shelter
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 12:47 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BREAHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Breathitt County Courthouse is serving as a shelter for people displaced by flash flooding.
Breathitt County Emergency Management shared the update on Facebook late Wednesday night.
WKYT has been tracking reports of serious flooding in Breathitt County and other parts of eastern Kentucky.
Mourge road in frozen area of Breathitt co @Kentuckyweather @JimWKYT @nwsjacksonky @brobwx pic.twitter.com/J06wgS453v— Johnny Ray Feltner (@JohnnyRayFeltn1) July 28, 2022
Currently witnessing the worst flooding in my memory living on rt 30. Almost in my brothers house. Bad situation unfolding Magoffin. @Kentuckyweather @brobwx pic.twitter.com/p52FI74hNg— Austin⚡️ (@AustinGibson201) July 28, 2022
@Kentuckyweather— Adam Helton (@adam5464) July 28, 2022
Downtown salyersville pic.twitter.com/k9OYRiLqxw
Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.