Breathitt County Courthouse opens as flash flood shelter

Viewers are sending pictures of water covering roads and threatening houses and cars.
Viewers are sending pictures of water covering roads and threatening houses and cars.(Johnny Ray Feltner)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 12:47 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BREAHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Breathitt County Courthouse is serving as a shelter for people displaced by flash flooding.

Breathitt County Emergency Management shared the update on Facebook late Wednesday night.

WKYT has been tracking reports of serious flooding in Breathitt County and other parts of eastern Kentucky.

