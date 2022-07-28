Advertisement

Burned remains of toddler found; 2 arrested

An Oklahoma couple are facing charges after the apparent murder of a toddler, whose burned body was found near a highway.(Source: KOCO via CNN)
By KOCO Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SEMINOLE, Okla. (KOCO) - Authorities are investigating the apparent murder of a toddler, whose burned body was found near an Oklahoma highway.

The child’s remains were found early Wednesday in Seminole after police received a tip reporting a possible child death.

The investigation led authorities to the home of 32-year-old Chad Jennings and his girlfriend, 31-year-old Katherine Penner. The two were arrested and appeared in court Wednesday afternoon.

Jennings is being held without bond on charges of first-degree murder and child abuse.

Penner is facing accessory to murder charges, as well as desecration of a human corpse.

The medical examiner has not released the victim’s name or confirmed the cause of death.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting Seminole Police in the case.

