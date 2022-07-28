Chris Bailey’s Forecast | More Flooding Likely

flooding
flooding(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Devastating flooding continues across many counties of southeastern Kentucky and more rain is on the way.

Showers and storms will develop tonight and Friday and rumble from west to east across the state. These storms will pack more heavy rains that can cause additional flooding and flash flooding.

A Flood Watch is out for many areas during this time.

We catch a mainly dry day on Saturday as the boundary slides to our south, but it returns northward for Sunday into early next week. This brings another flood threat to the entire region.

The Sunday through Tuesday system could bring another 1″-3″ of rain, with locally higher amounts.

Please stay weather aware in the coming days.

