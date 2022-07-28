Drone video shows devastation from flooding in eastern Ky. town

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - Knott County is among the eastern Kentucky counties devastated by flash flooding.

Governor Andy Beshear says at least one death has been confirmed in the county.

One of the hardest hit areas of the county is the town of Hindman. Mayor Tracy Neice said the flooding that hit Eastern Kentucky Wednesday night and Thursday morning is some of the worst he has ever seen.

A drone video obtained by WKYT outlines just how bad the damage is in Hindman:

Throughout the city, there are several major water line breaks and reports of a gas line break. The Mayor also said there are several people unaccounted for and multiple homes destroyed.

There are also many cars underwater and rescues are underway.

The new Hindman pool is completely destroyed and the building next to it fell into the pool, according to the Mayor.

There are also major power outages and the city’s lot of vehicles and generators was submerged, destroying a lot of the city’s key machinery.

