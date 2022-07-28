Eastern Kentucky flood relief: Ways you can donate

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Devastating flash flooding has hit several counties in Kentucky, and organizations have taken the initiative to help those affected.

We will continue to update this list as we find more ways to donate.

Here’s how to get involved:

Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund: Governor Beshear has established this fund to help those impacted by flooding. All proceeds will go to flood victims. All donations to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund are tax-deductible and donors will receive a receipt for tax purposes after donating.

New Frontier Outfitters: The clothing brand, which is Morehead-based, is partnering with Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky to raise money. The “Eastern Kentucky Strong” shirts are available now on their website for $20.

Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky Crisis Fund: The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky has created a crisis fund for flood victims.

Kentucky American Red Cross: The nonprofit organization is taking donations for eastern Kentucky’s recovery.

The Better Business Bureau is reminding people that scammers often taken advantage of these types of situations, and to always make sure your donations are going to a legitimate charity or non-profit.

