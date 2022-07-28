Floyd County Sheriff | “We had to rescue some on floating debris”

Rescue crews respond to the city of Wayland in Floyd County following serious flooding.
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – Floyd County, Kentucky Sheriff John Hunt told WSAZ Thursday morning many in the county are ‘still trapped’ by flood waters.

Sheriff Hunt says water rescues began as early as 4 a.m. Thursday morning.

In the hard-hit City of Wayland, officials are transporting rescued homeowners and families to the Wayland Fire Department.

“We had to rescue some on floating debris – a house door. We had to put a lady on a house door that would float,” said Sheriff Hunt. “We are using all resources, anything that we have available to rescue these people.”

Sheriff Hunt is urging homeowners in areas likely to take on water to ‘get out now.’

Many phone lines in the county are down. The sheriff’s office says it has been receiving requests for help through text and/or on Facebook.

Sheriff Hunt says the office has deployed boats into the flood waters along with acquiring private boats to assist in rescue efforts.

Route 122, Route 7 and Route 550 are currently shut down in Floyd County due to high water.

FOR A LIST OF OTHER ROADWAYS IMPACTED BY HIGH WATER, CLICK HERE

“People are going to run into high water pretty quick in any of these areas,” said Sheriff Hunt. “It has been hard for us to get boats in close enough range to get to certain houses. The water is pretty swift and unfortunately there’s a lot of distance to travel to get to some of these houses.”

The Floyd County Community Center on Route 80 is open to anyone in need of a dry shelter, Sheriff Hunt says.

This is a developing story.

