Gov. Beshear gives update to WKYT on devastating flooding event

The death toll continues to rise in connection with the devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear spoke to WKYT Thursday about the devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky.

The Kentucky National Guard has deployed to the hardest-hit areas, and they’re using helicopters to help the rescue operations.

The Tennessee and West Virginia National Guards are also sending in helicopters to help with rescue efforts.

Governor Beshear said there are eight deaths so far, and a number of people remain unaccounted for. He expects the death toll to reach double digits.

The governor called it one of the worst and most devastating flooding events in Kentucky’s history.

“We are doing everything in our power. This is a really tough, really widespread event. We’re racing against time but every first responder, every National Guard member, every KSP officer, every folk that are out there doing their best. So if you see them, please thank them,” Beshear said.

The governor said they’re working to reach as many people as they can.

