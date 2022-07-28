Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Locally heavy rain will continue

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many areas across southeastern Kentucky picked up an incredible amount of rain during the overnight hours. More rounds are possible today.

The light of day will reveal all kinds of damage because of high water. It is going to be catastrophic for many folks living in the mountains. In some cases, we picked up 5-8″ of rain from midnight through early this morning. Not even a full twelve-hour time frame. I don’t expect the upcoming rain to add up to those same levels but it will be just enough to keep the ground saturated and water high.

There could be a few more locally heavy rounds of rain on Friday. I think most of those will be scattered around the region. A front will move through the region and take the rain with it. We’ll end up on the dry side for Saturday. We’ll need every minute of some dry time! More rain will find us by the end of the weekend.

Take care of each other!

