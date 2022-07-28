Lexington Sporting Club announces location change for new youth soccer fields

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Sporting Club announced on Thursday that they plan to move locations for the development of their new recreational fields.

LSC is cancelling their plans to build their youth fields on the Agriculture Rural Zone off of Newtown Pike. Instead, they are planning to start construction in the Economic Development Zone next to the interstate.

This decision was reportedly made after discussion with community leaders, including Mayor Gorton.

LSC also postponed their planned agenda items for Thursday’s meeting of Lexington’s planning commission.

Official statement from the Club. pic.twitter.com/2FC4pqh160 — Lexington Sporting Club (@LexSporting) July 28, 2022

