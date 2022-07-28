New airline coming to Blue Grass Airport

Starting this fall, Avelo Airlines will offer direct flights from Lexington to Orlando and...
Starting this fall, Avelo Airlines will offer direct flights from Lexington to Orlando and Tampa, Florida.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff and Chelsea Jones
Published: Jul. 28, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new airline is coming to Blue Grass Airport.

Starting this fall, Avelo Airlines will offer direct flights from Lexington to Orlando and Tampa, Florida.

Avelo officials say they chose Lexington due to its growth.

Mayor Linda Gorton called the new addition a great investment for the city.

“We know that a lot of people who fly out of Blue Grass Airport go to Florida. So, this is economic development number one, and it also is a way to bring people from Florida up here,” Mayor Gorton said.

Avelo will start offering flights to Orlando on October 18 and to Tampa on November 12.

Officials with the airline say if these flights do well, they hope to offer more destinations.

