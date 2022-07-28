One dead, many still missing in Knott County following overnight flooding

Flooding in Hindman, Ky.
Flooding in Hindman, Ky.(WYMT)
By Keaton Hall and Ethan Sirles
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - 11:45 a.m. Update: The Knott County Coroner confirmed the second death in our region due to recent flooding.

He also told our reporter multiple people are still missing.

Original Story: The Mayor of Hindman, Tracy Neice, said the flooding that hit Eastern Kentucky Wednesday night and Thursday morning is some of the worst he has ever seen.

Throughout the city, there are several major water line breaks and reports of a gas line break.

The Mayor also said there are several people unaccounted for and multiple homes destroyed. There are also many cars underwater and rescues are underway.

The new Hindman pool is completely destroyed and the building next to it fell into the pool, according to the Mayor.

There are also major power outages and the city’s lot of vehicles and generators was submerged, destroying a lot of the city’s key machinery.

We will have more information throughout the day.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lexington woman has fallen victim to a nationwide trend of car thefts stolen simply by using...
Ky. woman falls victim to new method of stealing cars spreading on social media
We’re told 21-year-old Joshua Poore from California is charged with three counts of murder.
Wrong-way driver in deadly Laurel County crash charged
The video is from the weigh station off I-75, at mile marker 34. You can see the vehicle...
Surveillance video, 911 calls released from deadly I-75 crash
The most severe damage our in the area says they saw is at Buckhorn Elementary School. The...
WATCH LIVE: Beshear set to give another update about devastating eastern Ky. flooding
Investigators said the shooting happened on Victoria Way off Man o War just before 8 p.m....
Man dead after Lexington shooting; victim identified

Latest News

Starting this fall, Avelo Airlines will offer direct flights from Lexington to Orlando and...
New airline coming to Blue Grass Airport
WKYT is teaming up with St. Jude Children’s Hospital for its upcoming dream home giveaway. The...
Tickets on sale for St. Jude dream home giveaway in Lexington
Rounds of showers & storms
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Rounds of heavy rain
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Locally heavy rain will continue
Two people confirmed dead in devastating eastern Ky. flooding
WATCH | Two people confirmed dead in devastating eastern Ky. flooding