Planning ahead is key to covering costs for school trips

Involve your child to teach financial responsibility
Planning ahead is key to covering costs for school trips
Planning ahead is key to covering costs for school trips(INVESTIGATETV)
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Whether it’s a class trip to the museum or a road trip with the team, school trips can be a big added expense for parents, with fees ranging from a few dollars into the thousands.

However, Virginia Credit Union financial expert Cherry Dale said planning ahead will give you time to save.

Dale also said it’s good to have conversations now with both school officials and your kids about what trips are planned this spring and how they will be paid for.

“I would encourage parents not to just pay for everything but have the conversation about what you are paying and what the expectation is for the youth as well to pay along the way,” Dale said.

She said asking your children to contribute helps to teach them financial responsibility budgeting.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lexington woman has fallen victim to a nationwide trend of car thefts stolen simply by using...
Ky. woman falls victim to new method of stealing cars spreading on social media
We’re told 21-year-old Joshua Poore from California is charged with three counts of murder.
Wrong-way driver in deadly Laurel County crash charged
The video is from the weigh station off I-75, at mile marker 34. You can see the vehicle...
Surveillance video, 911 calls released from deadly I-75 crash
The most severe damage our in the area says they saw is at Buckhorn Elementary School. The...
TEAM COVERAGE: Beshear expects double-digit death toll with devastating eastern Ky. flooding
Investigators said the shooting happened on Victoria Way off Man o War just before 8 p.m....
Man dead after Lexington shooting; victim identified

Latest News

Devastating flash flooding has hit several counties in Kentucky, and organizations have taken...
Eastern Kentucky flood relief: Ways you can donate
FILE - Carl Roath, left, a worker with the Mason County Public Utility District, pulls fiber...
Feds: $401M will add high-speed internet to rural places
Law enforcement in Florida teamed up with animal rescue groups to relocate baby sea turtles to...
AWESOME: Baby sea turtles redirected to ocean in Florida after losing their way
President Joe Biden speaks virtually during an event in the South Court Auditorium on the White...
Congress OKs bill to aid computer chip firms, counter China
Taking vitamin D won't protect your bones, according to a new study.
Taking vitamin D supplements won’t protect your bones, study says