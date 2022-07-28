Police: Man has life-threatening injuries after being shot in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police said a man is in the hospital after being shot in Lexington.

Investigators said it happened on Victoria Way off Man o War just before 8:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said they were called to a home and found a man with gunshot wounds.

They said he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are still looking for a suspect.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

