Taking vitamin D supplements won’t protect your bones, study says

Taking vitamin D won't protect your bones, according to a new study.
Taking vitamin D won't protect your bones, according to a new study.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Taking vitamin D supplements might not be as good for you as previously thought.

Many people take vitamin D supplements believing they are strengthening bones or helping prevent fractures.

The largest, longest and most controlled trial on vitamin D supplements in the U.S. was released Wednesday.

After looking at the data from nearly 26,000 people, researchers reported that vitamin D pills taken with or without calcium had no effect on bone fracture rates.

The authors of the study, however, said supplements could still help some people, like patients with osteoporosis.

For more information about the study, check out the latest edition of the “New England Journal of Medicine.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lexington woman has fallen victim to a nationwide trend of car thefts stolen simply by using...
Ky. woman falls victim to new method of stealing cars spreading on social media
We’re told 21-year-old Joshua Poore from California is charged with three counts of murder.
Wrong-way driver in deadly Laurel County crash charged
The video is from the weigh station off I-75, at mile marker 34. You can see the vehicle...
Surveillance video, 911 calls released from deadly I-75 crash
The most severe damage our in the area says they saw is at Buckhorn Elementary School. The...
TEAM COVERAGE: Beshear expects double-digit death toll with devastating eastern Ky. flooding
Investigators said the shooting happened on Victoria Way off Man o War just before 8 p.m....
Man dead after Lexington shooting; victim identified

Latest News

Devastating flash flooding has hit several counties in Kentucky, and organizations have taken...
Eastern Kentucky flood relief: Ways you can donate
FILE - Carl Roath, left, a worker with the Mason County Public Utility District, pulls fiber...
Feds: $401M will add high-speed internet to rural places
Law enforcement in Florida teamed up with animal rescue groups to relocate baby sea turtles to...
AWESOME: Baby sea turtles redirected to ocean in Florida after losing their way
President Joe Biden speaks virtually during an event in the South Court Auditorium on the White...
Congress OKs bill to aid computer chip firms, counter China