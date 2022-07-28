Thousands without power following flooding, strong storms
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
(WYMT) - Stronger storms and heavy rain brought down trees and power lines Wednesday evening, leaving many in the dark.
Here is a list of outages as of 2:30 a.m. Thursday:
Jackson Energy:
Estill: 39
Owsley: 176
Clay: 388
Total: 603
Kentucky Power:
Breathitt: 1,024
Floyd: 1,043
Johnson: 889
Knott: 4,006
Leslie: 590
Letcher: 3,491
Magoffin: 29
Martin: 1,458
Perry: 2,938
Pike: 1,328
Lawrence: 44
Total: 16,840
Big Sandy RECC:
Breathitt: 11
Floyd: 228
Johnson: 443
Knott: 89
Lawrence: 21
Total: 792
Licking Valley RECC:
Breathitt: 206
Magoffin: 663
Wolfe: 31
Total: 900
Cumberland Valley RECC
Whitley: 33
Total: 33
South Kentucky Valley RECC
Wayne: 726
Total: 726
To keep track of power outages, you can go to these links:
