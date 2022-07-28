Thousands without power following flooding, strong storms

(WYMT) - Stronger storms and heavy rain brought down trees and power lines Wednesday evening, leaving many in the dark.

Here is a list of outages as of 2:30 a.m. Thursday:

Jackson Energy:

Estill: 39

Owsley: 176

Clay: 388

Total: 603

Kentucky Power:

Breathitt: 1,024

Floyd: 1,043

Johnson: 889

Knott: 4,006

Leslie: 590

Letcher: 3,491

Magoffin: 29

Martin: 1,458

Perry: 2,938

Pike: 1,328

Lawrence: 44

Total: 16,840

Big Sandy RECC:

Breathitt: 11

Floyd: 228

Johnson: 443

Knott: 89

Lawrence: 21

Total: 792

Licking Valley RECC:

Breathitt: 206

Magoffin: 663

Wolfe: 31

Total: 900

Cumberland Valley RECC

Whitley: 33

Total: 33

South Kentucky Valley RECC

Wayne: 726

Total: 726

To keep track of power outages, you can go to these links:

Jackson Energy

Big Sandy RECC

Kentucky Power

Licking Valley RECC

Kentucky Utilities

Cumberland Valley RECC

South Kentucky RECC

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.