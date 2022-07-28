Tickets on sale for St. Jude dream home giveaway in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT is partnering with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for their dream home giveaway in Lexington.

You have the chance to buy a ticket to win a brand new home in Lexington and help out a really great cause at the same time. The tickets are on sale now. They are $100 apiece.

The house is being built on Buttermilk Road in the Home Place subdivision off Polo Club boulevard in Hamburg.

Builder DB Homes is in its eighth year taking part in the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. The three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath 2,600 square foot home is valued in the mid-$400,000 range.

The dream home giveaway is one of the largest fundraisers for St. Jude. The research hospital in Memphis works to treat some of the sickest children.

The home will be given away on October 13. We will be showing you the progress over the next several weeks.

WKYT is teaming up with St. Jude Children’s Hospital for its upcoming dream home giveaway. The groundbreaking for that home, right here in Lexington, took place Wednesday morning. (DB Homes)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.