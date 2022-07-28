West Jessamine hoping to build on last season’s success

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Scott Marsh enters year four at West Jessamine and the Colts have seen steady improvement over that time. This year’s team has been running Marsh’s system since entering high school.

“It’s just a fun group now,” said Marsh. “I think it’s a group that we all know what the expectations are, and all the kids are comfortable with me and how we want to do things. So that part is making things a lot easier.”

One offense, West Jessamine returns its leading passer, rusher and reciever from last season.

“That’s a huge benefit,” said defensive end James Hatfield. “That’s something that we’ve looked forward to over the offseason, and we’ve worked really hard to keep that an important part of the team.”

Last season quarterback Jacob Jones passed for 1700 yards and 17 touchdowns, while rushing for 682 yards and 16 rushing touchdowns.

“We should score a lot of points this year,” said Marsh. “We’ve got one of the best quarterbacks in the state of Kentucky. I wouldn’t want anyone else than Jacob Jones. He’s just fabulous and he keeps getting better. His growth is just expanential each year. We’ve got a lot of talented receivers coming back.”

The question marks are on defense, where size could be an issue.

“We’re not a big group of kids,” said Marsh. “We’re not big, and so the emphasis has to be on us playing as fast as we can, as hard as we can and as physical as possibly can.”

The Colts won five games in 2021 and are hungry for more in 2022.

“Just want to keep setting those goals higher and keep trying to make ourselves better each practice and each time we step on the field,” said Hatfield. “We want to be a little bit better and make sure we’re prepared for each game and each week.”

