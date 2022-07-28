West Jessamine hoping to build on last season’s success

One offense, West Jessamine returns its leading passer, rusher and reciever from last season
West Jessamine Colts looking to build on last season's success
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Scott Marsh enters year four at West Jessamine and the Colts have seen steady improvement over that time. This year’s team has been running Marsh’s system since entering high school.

“It’s just a fun group now,” said Marsh. “I think it’s a group that we all know what the expectations are, and all the kids are comfortable with me and how we want to do things. So that part is making things a lot easier.”

One offense, West Jessamine returns its leading passer, rusher and reciever from last season.

“That’s a huge benefit,” said defensive end James Hatfield. “That’s something that we’ve looked forward to over the offseason, and we’ve worked really hard to keep that an important part of the team.”

Last season quarterback Jacob Jones passed for 1700 yards and 17 touchdowns, while rushing for 682 yards and 16 rushing touchdowns.

“We should score a lot of points this year,” said Marsh. “We’ve got one of the best quarterbacks in the state of Kentucky. I wouldn’t want anyone else than Jacob Jones. He’s just fabulous and he keeps getting better. His growth is just expanential each year. We’ve got a lot of talented receivers coming back.”

The question marks are on defense, where size could be an issue.

“We’re not a big group of kids,” said Marsh. “We’re not big, and so the emphasis has to be on us playing as fast as we can, as hard as we can and as physical as possibly can.”

The Colts won five games in 2021 and are hungry for more in 2022.

“Just want to keep setting those goals higher and keep trying to make ourselves better each practice and each time we step on the field,” said Hatfield. “We want to be a little bit better and make sure we’re prepared for each game and each week.”

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lexington woman has fallen victim to a nationwide trend of car thefts stolen simply by using...
Ky. woman falls victim to new method of stealing cars spreading on social media
We’re told 21-year-old Joshua Poore from California is charged with three counts of murder.
Wrong-way driver in deadly Laurel County crash charged
The video is from the weigh station off I-75, at mile marker 34. You can see the vehicle...
Surveillance video, 911 calls released from deadly I-75 crash
The most severe damage our in the area says they saw is at Buckhorn Elementary School. The...
TEAM COVERAGE: Beshear expects double-digit death toll with devastating eastern Ky. flooding
Investigators said the shooting happened on Victoria Way off Man o War just before 8 p.m....
Man dead after Lexington shooting; victim identified

Latest News

Kentucky defensive back Jalen Geiger (34) plays against Vanderbilt during an NCAA college...
Jalen Geiger named to Wuerffel Trophy watch list
The Jaguars won only one game in 2021
East Jessamine hitting the reset button after disappointing season
UK sophomore quarterback Beau Allen has announced he will enter the transfer portal.
UK’s Beau Allen announces transfer intentions
East Jessamine Football 2022 Preview
WATCH | East Jessamine Football 2022 Preview