Woman sentenced for Lexington driving drunk crash that killed 10-year-old girl

Sequoyah Collins was facing a murder charge for the death of a 10-year-old Alexia Gomez...
Sequoyah Collins was facing a murder charge for the death of a 10-year-old Alexia Gomez Hernandez in 2019. Police say Collins was drunk when she crashed into another car. That crash injured two people and killed Alexia.
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A judge sentenced a woman who admitted to driving drunk and killing a young girl in Lexington.

Sequoyah Collins was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Thursday.

Collins pleaded guilty in May to multiple charges including manslaughter and DUI. In 2019, police say Collins was drunk when she crashed into the other car. That crash injured two people and killed 10-year-old Alexia Gomez-Hernandez.

The assistant commonwealth’s attorney asked the judge to sentence Collins to 30 years in prison.

“I ask you to take into account the injuries suffered by these children, Alexia’s death,” said Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Brad Bryant.

Collins’ attorney asked for 15 years, stating that her client made a terrible mistake.

Collins spoke at the hearing, asking the judge if she could address the Hernandez family face to face, but they declined. She tld the court she was sorry for her actions.

“This was never my intention. I wanted to help people,” Collins said.

The commonwealth’s attorney says Collins will have to serve at least 85 percent of her sentence before she’s eligible for parole.

