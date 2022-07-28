Wrong-way driver in deadly Laurel County crash charged

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The driver in the deadly wrong way crash in Laurel County has been charged.

We’re told 21-year-old Joshua Poore from California is charged with three counts of murder. Investigators believe Poore was drunk at the time of the crash.

Police have released a short clip that they said shows Poore’s truck heading north in the southbound lane near the Laurel County weigh station on I-75.

Dispatchers said they were flooded with calls from drivers who said they were nearly hit.

The sheriff’s office tells us three people from the Chicago area were killed. They’ve been identified as Deshawn Love, who was the driver, Iliya Dukes and Kevin Criglear. They were all in their mid-20s.

Poore was released Wednesday night from UK Hospital and is being held in Laurel County.

