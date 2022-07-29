Appalachia Rises: How you can help Eastern Kentucky

Devastating flash flooding has hit several counties in Kentucky, and organizations have taken...
Devastating flash flooding has hit several counties in Kentucky, and organizations have taken the initiative to help those affected.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Devastating flash flooding has hit several counties in Kentucky, and organizations have taken the initiative to help those affected.

Here’s how to get involved:

Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky Crisis Fund: The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky has created a crisis fund for flood victims.

Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation Flood Relief Fund: ARH is taking monetary donations online. If you’d like to donate cleaning supplies, non-perishable food items or water, they’re being accepted at their Lexington office at 2260 Executive Dr.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Building floating in flood waters near Hindman, Ky.
WKYT team coverage of the devastating eastern Ky. flooding
Investigators said the shooting happened on Victoria Way off Man o War just before 8 p.m....
Man dead after Lexington shooting; victim identified
A Lexington woman has fallen victim to a nationwide trend of car thefts stolen simply by using...
Ky. woman falls victim to new method of stealing cars spreading on social media
Knott County, Ky flooding drone footage
Drone video shows devastation from flooding in eastern Ky. town
We’re told 21-year-old Joshua Poore from California is charged with three counts of murder.
Wrong-way driver in deadly Laurel County crash charged

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Thousands without power following flooding, strong storms
More rain is in the forecast as eastern Kentucky deals with devastating floods.
TEAM COVERAGE: Eastern Kentucky flooding death toll now at 16
Loads of heavy rain will be back Sunday
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Police are asking for tips in the case.
Man seriously hurt in overnight Lexington shooting