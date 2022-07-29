Bond set for suspect in wrong-way crash that killed three people

We’re told 21-year-old Joshua Poore from California is charged with three counts of murder.
We're told 21-year-old Joshua Poore from California is charged with three counts of murder.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The driver accused in the wrong-way crash that killed three people appeared in court Friday.

We’re told 21-year-old Joshua Poore, from California, is charged with three counts of murder. Investigators believe Poore was drunk at the time of the crash.

Police have released a short clip that they said shows Poore’s truck heading north in the southbound lane near the Laurel County weigh station on I-75.

The sheriff’s office tells us three people from the Chicago area were killed. They’ve been identified as Deshawn Love, who was the driver, Iliya Dukes and Kevin Criglear. They were all in their mid-20s.

Poore was released Wednesday night from UK Hospital and is being held in Laurel County.

In court on Friday, a not guilty plea was entered for Poore and his bond was set at $1 million. He is scheduled to be in court again for a preliminary hearing on August 9.

